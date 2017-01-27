Charles Barkley: “He (LeBron James) Has Plenty of Help”

The TNT crew came together and talked about LeBron James recent comments, and Charles Barkley was on a team of his own.

Charles Barkley, who never was an NBA Championship, said that LeBron James has enough help in a young Kyrie Irving and a fantastic Kevin Love to repeat as NBA Champions. Shaq (Shaquille O’ Neal) was adamantly against him.

The TNT crew has a heated discussion surrounding LeBron James' recent comments ???? pic.twitter.com/YbsmP8LWxP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

LeBron James recently went off to the media about not having the pieces in place to repeat as NBA champions. James believes that the Cavs are still in need of a playmaker and Shaq was on his side. If you listen, Shaq did knock the way that James went about telling the management.

It was not quite Charles’ place to call out King James though. These TNT commentators are some of the best, and they nightly give a great showing, but for this one, Barkley was certainly wrong.

Whether you agree with the approach or not, the problem stays the same. The Cavaliers have lost six of their last eight, and they need a playmaker. Their points per game are down, and the only Cavalier contributing anything outside of the big three is Iman Shumpert. This team looks rattled, and it should be just a matter of time before another move from David Griffin is made.

