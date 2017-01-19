Chandler Parsons and Johnny Manziel: Best Friends Forever?

Of all the strange things that have happened lately, maybe the strangest of them all was the recent Twitter exchange between Johnny Manziel and Chandler Parsons.

With all of the high profile individuals that Johnny Manziel hangs around, Chandler Parsons, of all people, is apparently his “best friend”. Check out this tweet:

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Wait a minute, that’s not the one I was looking for… here we go:

Proud of you @JManziel2 !! — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 19, 2017

Johnny Manziel took to twitter today to address rumors that he would be charging fans for autographs and ‘selfies’ at the upcoming Super Bowl in Houston. This led to him admitting past douchebaggery, signaling a level-headed comeback.

Memphis Grizzlies forward/resident swag-daddy Chandler Parsons responded to Johnny’s announcement, saying he was proud of him. To which Manziel responded, “thanks best friend,” complete with the smiley-waving-hands emoji.

Hear me out: This isn’t a knock on Parsons by any means. I believe “unexpected” may be a better explanation.

Here’s what we DO know: These two superstars have a history together. Last season, during Parsons tenure in Dallas and Manziel’s with the Browns, the two were spotted out partying after one of Parson’s big games.

OK, I know what you’re thinking, “Parsons and Manziel don’t party! What? That’s insane, no way.” But seriously, it happened. I mean, what else do you do in Dallas when you drop a 30-burger on Minnesota and win it in overtime? Exactly, you party with Johnny Football and go bananas.

I digress…

Manziel has certainly had his off-the-field issues as of late. However, many people have reached out to him in support. Including Parsons, professional athletes such as Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr have publicly reached out to Manziel to offer help. Even WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who once struggled with substance abuse himself, offered to serve as a mentor.

Chandler Parsons is a level-headed guy. He also likes to party, but I want to stress the level-headed part. It makes sense that the two would have camaraderie. If Johnny sticks to his word, and Chandler can become a positive influence on him – is it safe to assume we might see Johnny Manziel in the Grindhouse?

