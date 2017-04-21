Celtics shuffle lineup with Green starting over Johnson

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 16: Gerald Green #30 of the Boston Celtics enters the arena before the game against the Chicago Bulls during the Eastern Conference Quarter-finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) The Boston Celtics are shuffling their lineup, with veteran Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson against the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Coach Brad Stevens had hinted at lineup changes in recent days. He says he was looking for more shooting and athleticism after the Celtics dropped the first two games at home, so he went with the 6-foot-7 Green over the 6-9 Johnson.

Meanwhile, star guard Isaiah Thomas rejoined the team as expected after spending time with his family in Tacoma, Washington, following the death of his sister. Chyna Thomas died early Saturday in a one-car accident outside Tacoma.

