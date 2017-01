NEW YORK (AP) Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for an on-court postgame confrontation with Washington Wizards guard John Wall on Wednesday night.

Crowder also was fined for attempting to escalate the situation after exiting the playing court.

Wall was fined $15,000 for his role in the confrontation on the court.

The Celtics won 117-108 at TD Garden.