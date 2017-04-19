Celtics Coach: If Smart made a gesture, ‘it’s unacceptable’

BOSTON (AP) Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he is aware of video that appears to show guard Marcus Smart making an obscene gesture toward the crowd during Boston’s Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The video appears to show Smart giving someone the middle finger after missing a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game.

Stevens said during a conference call Wednesday that he couldn’t tell exactly what Smart was doing in the video he had seen, but added that ”if he made a gesture, it’s inappropriate” and that it would be handled by the league.

Smart played 27 minutes in the 111-97 loss, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Bulls lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Chicago.