Celtics at Wizards live stream: How to watch online

There are six NBA games on tap for Tuesday, Jan. 24. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Boston Celtics (26-17) and the Washington Wizards (24-20). Tipoff from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the New England States. Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will carry the game in the Greater Washington area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Boston enters play at 26-17 on the year and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors (28-16) by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has lost two games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 13-9 away from the TD Garden this season.

Washington enters play at 24-20 on the year and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Atlanta Hawks (26-19) by 1.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Washington won its most recent game on the road over the division rival Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, 109-99. The Wizards have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 18-6 at the Verizon Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Washington, D.C.

Venue: Verizon Center

TV Info: CSNE, CSMA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Wizards will be getting two points at home from the visiting Celtics. The associated moneylines for this game are Boston -130 and Washington +110. This games’ over/under comes in at a combined 217.5 points.

The Wizards are getting points at home where they have been dominant all season long? Take the Wizards to knock of the Celtics on Tuesday night at the Verizon Center.

