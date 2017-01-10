Celtics at Raptors live stream: How to watch online

The Toronto Raptors (24-13) will host the Boston Celtics (23-14) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Atlantic Division rivalry game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10. One of those games will be between Atlantic Division rivals in the Boston Celtics (23-14) and the Toronto Raptors (24-13). Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the New England region. Sportsnet One will have the telecast in Canada. NBA TV will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Boston enters play at 23-14 on the year and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Raptors by a game in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has won four games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is 12-8 away from the TD Garden this season.

Toronto enters play at 24-13 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Celtics by a game in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has lost two in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 12-6 at the Air Canada Centre this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Air Canada Centre

TV Info: NBA TV, CSNE, Sportsnet One

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Raptors will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Celtics. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -185 and Boston +165. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 218 points.

With a chance at taking the Atlantic Division lead, expect the Celtics to give the Raptors everything they have on Tuesday night. Boston is finally starting to gel. Look for the Celtics to knock of Toronto at the Air Canada Centre.

