Celtics at Hawks live stream: How to watch online

Al Horford, Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics (24-15) travel south to face the Dwight Howard and the Atlanta Hawks (22-16) on Friday evening. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

It has been very strange for many to see Al Horford in a uniform other than that of the Atlanta Hawks. The 30-year-old big man spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career as one of the linchpins of Atlanta’s roster but, in the 2016 offseason, Horford made the decision to jettison the Hawks in favor of a four-year contract with the Boston Celtics. On Friday evening, Horford will return to his old stomping ground for the first time in another uniform and the game will have a national television stage to boot.

The Hawks enter this game on a hot streak, having compiled seven straight wins to vault back into the mix for home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Atlanta has reportedly gone back and forth on whether to trade the team’s best player, Paul Millsap, in recent weeks but that apparently has not had a negative effect on the basketball product. The group led by Millsap, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder will certainly be “up” for this game against an old rival and the Horford angle brings even more intensity.

As for Boston, the Celtics likely have some level of revenge on their mind after a first-round exit at the hands of the Hawks last season. Brad Stevens’ team picked up a win over the Wizards on Wednesday evening and, for the third time this season, Isaiah Thomas posted 20 points or more in the fourth quarter. Atlanta will have their hands full with the talented scoring guard.

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Philips Arena

TV Info: ESPN, CSN, Fox Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

The wise folks at FiveThirtyEight provide Atlanta with a 52 percent chance to claim victory at home and that makes sense. Boston looks to be the superior team, but venue matters a great deal and Philips Arena should be rocking with the return of Horford.

Any notable NBA player returning “home” for the first time after a well-publicized break-up is worth the price of admission. This one fits the bill nicely.

