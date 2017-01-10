Celtics (23-14) at Raptors (24-13): Preview

The Raptors face the Celtics in game two of the four-game regular season series against their Atlantic Division rivals. Toronto came out with win in their first matchup. However, the situation is different this time around; with Isaiah Thomas being on a tear lately, the outcome is anything but predictable.



Just a few weeks ago the Raptors were sitting comfortably at second seed in the East, five games ahead the Celtics who are now trailing by a single game. At present, Toronto has lost five of their last seven games; a third straight loss tonight would tie both teams’ records for second position.

Isaiah Thomas has been on a tear lately, to say the least. The underdog has lead the Celtics to win 10 of their last twelve games while averaging 31.4 points throughout this stretch. While Thomas’ overall scoring has been nothing short of outstanding thus far, the Celtics haven’t received the same results from Al Horford. Averaging 15.4 points per game, the four-time all-star has been nothing more than decent; yet, at a cost of $113M, it’s fair to say that Celtics fans would like to see their center average a double-double rather than 15 points and career-low 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Raptors have struggled against the elite teams of the NBA all throughout this season, and especially in recent games as they start off the new year 2-3. At present, the Raps have lost consecutive close games at the mercy of the Bulls and the Rockets; for that, you can blame Jimmy Butler and James Harden. Both Raptors killers went off in their respective games against Toronto; Butler scored 42 points and Harden 40 points. In order to avoid similar outcome tonight, the Raptors need to be locked in defensively to prevent Isaiah Thomas from having another one of those 40-point game he’s repeatedly had this season.

3 keys to raptors victory

Shut down Thomas. Saying that Isaiah Thomas is an improved player this season is a clear understatement. While Kyle Lowry has done a good job guarding Thomas in the past, tonight he’ll have no other choice but to approach this matchup with extra aggressiveness. The Raptors took the win in Boston on December 9th, but it was against a Celtics team missing their all-star point guard. Box out Horford. It’s fair to say that Horford’s rebounding is currently the weakest part of his game; the Raptors need to take advantage of their size with Valanciunas and Bebe to out-rebound Boston and get easy buckets through second-chance and fast break points. Don’t break down. It seems like most of Toronto’s losses are defined by a breaking point somewhere in the third quarter, when any lead and all of their effort collapses and they’re left in a sticky situation with DeRozan playing hero ball. If the Raps can’t hit hard for 48 minutes, then the game might result in an ending similar to their past two games.

Conclusion & Final Score

A loss tonight would mean three consecutive losses for the Raptors and a tie in the second seed of the East; perhaps this fact alone could drive them to maintain an intense level of play when they would usually begin to slow down. Despite Toronto’s recent struggles and Isaiah Thomas’ hot streak, I predict the Raps will keep the second seed in the East for the time being.

Raptors 106 – Celtics 98

All stats provided by www.ESPN.com unless stated otherwise.

