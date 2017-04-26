Cavs coach hosting TV party to watch Bucks-Raptors series

CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is throwing a TV watch party.

While the defending champions wait to see who they will play in the second round of the NBA playoffs, Lue has invited his coaching staff and ”60 or 70” members of the Cleveland organization to his suburban home Thursday night to see Toronto play Milwaukee in Game 6. The winner of the series faces the Cavaliers in the second round.

The Cavs’ team chef will be on hand, and Lue says 1,800 chicken wings – ”fried hard, sauce on the side” – have been ordered to feed the group.

With the Cleveland Browns selecting first in Thursday’s NFL draft, Lue was asked if he might tune in to see whom they select.

”It’s basketball season,” he said, ”playoff time and, no.”

On the way to their title last year, the Cavs bonded during similar watch parties.

—

