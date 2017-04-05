Thumb injury set to end Tristan Thompson’s league-leading games played streak

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will miss at least two games after spraining his right thumb, ending his streak of consecutive games played.

Thompson has not missed a game since his rookie year, a streak of 447 games, currently the longest in the league. Thompson has held the league’s longest consecutive games streak since January 2016, after Clippers center DeAndre Jordan came down with pneumonia and had his own streak snapped. The all-time longest streak is held by A.C. Green, who played in 1,192 consecutive games.

Thompson’s streak even survived a bout of food poisoning in 2014 that required him to receive intravenous fluids throughout the day. He was also unfazed by a dislocated finger in January.

Thompson was injured during Tuesday’s game against Magic and an MRI Wednesday confirmed that injury is significant enough to sideline him.

The Cavs will be without Thompson for at least Wednesday’s game against the Celtics and Friday’s against the Hawks. Boston is currently challenging Cleveland for first place in the Eastern Conference.

