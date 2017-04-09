Cavaliers blow 26-point fourth-quarter lead to fall to the Hawks in an OT stunner

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be making an emphatic statement Sunday as the playoffs approach, building as much as a 26-point in the fourth quarter only to fall in overtime to the Hawks 126-125.

The Hawks became the third team in NBA history to erase such a fourth-quarter deficit, which is not the type of performance the Cavaliers envisioned 48 hours after losing to the same Atlanta squad.

Atlanta is the third team in NBA history to come back from at least 26 points down in the fourth quarter and win the game. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) April 9, 2017

The Hawks completed the 26-point comeback thanks to a scramble after a jump ball, which Paul Millsap eventually corralled before hitting the tying bucket at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Hawks trailed by 26 entering the 4th quarter… TWENTY. SIX. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qou4mT89ce — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2017

James was having his way early in the contest, throwing down vicious dunks and making highlight-reel passes on his way to his 55th career triple-double (32 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists), just four shy of tying Larry Big for sixth-most in NBA history.

Grown man ball is something you gotta deal with! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/AxcXycWbtC — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2017

But in overtime, James was called for a questionable loose-ball foul – his sixth of the game – marking only the sixth time in his career he’s fouled out.

LeBron fouled out on this call…🤔 pic.twitter.com/RjDWfUluql — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2017

This is LeBron's 2nd time fouling out this season (his most in a season). This was the 6th time in his career he has fouled out of a game. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 9, 2017

After the game, Kyrie Irving, who finished with a game-high 45 points, hinted at pointing the finger at the refs, before thinking better of it.

"How much is the fine for talking about the refs?" Kyrie wanted clarity before deciding whether to discuss key calls that hurt the @cavs. pic.twitter.com/grwEqCVDDA — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 9, 2017

The Cavaliers fall back into a tie with the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the East with only two games remaining in the regular season. Cleveland’s final two games of the season are against the Heat on Monday and Raptors on Wednesday, the final day of the campaign.