Cavaliers at Warriors live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to end a four-game losing streak to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors seemingly have an opportunity to flourish while other teams at the top flounder a bit. With the Warriors still in possession of the best record in the league, they can continue to get some separation when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Day.

For those that want to watch the Christmas Day rematch on TV, the game can be seen on TV on TNT. There is also a live stream option that will be online for fans via the TNT Overtime app. They will need a subscription to watch Stephen Curry and LeBron James try to lead their teams to victory. Here’s the required viewing information for this big potential look at the next NBA Finals. Details for Monday night are below.

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017

Start Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

The Warriors have won seven of eight games since that fateful collapse to Cleveland on Christmas. Although from the outside looking in seven of eight looks great, Golden State has had their struggles in this recent stretch of games.

It could be experimentation on their part with different rotations or simply a learning experience for this current group of players on the floor. Whatever the case may be, they’ll be able to apply all those lessons against a team they want to beat and beat soundly on Monday night.

The Cavaliers have added another piece to the puzzle since the last time these two teams met. They acquired Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks and added another offensive weapon to the group.

It just means that they have yet another player that Golden State is going to have to account for on the defensive end. The team has struggled to contain Kyrie Irving in their recent meetings. Irving has hit the winning shot in his last two games against the Warriors.

This is a game everyone has been waiting to see since the thriller on Christmas. The Warriors have a golden opportunity in front of them to add yet another win and potentially spark a long winning streak going forward.

This article originally appeared on