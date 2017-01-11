Cavaliers at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-23) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-9) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on the slate for Wednesday, Jan. 11. One of those games will be between the Portland Trail Blazers (17-23) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-9). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. Local NBA affiliated KGW will have the game in the Portland metropolitan area. ESPN will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Cleveland enters play at 28-9 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have an 8.5-game lead over the Indiana Pacers (20-18) in the Central Division standings. Cleveland lost its most recent game on the road to the Utah Jazz last night, 100-92. The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 and are 10-6 away from Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Portland enters play at 17-23 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Jazz (24-16) by seven games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland won its most recent game on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers last night, 108-87. The Trail Blazers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 and are 10-8 at the Moda Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

TV Info: ESPN, FSOH, KGW

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Cavaliers. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -170 and Portland +150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 221 points.

Portland is usually a strong team at home. While that home-court advantage should help the Trail Blazers in some capacity, look for the Cavaliers to cover and win a close game on Wednesday night.

