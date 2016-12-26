Cavaliers at Pistons live stream: How to watch online

The Detroit Pistons (14-18) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-6) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Central Division rivalry game online.

The NBA has 11 games on tap for Monday, Dec. 26. One of those games will be between Central Division rivals in the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-6) and the Detroit Pistons (14-18). Tipoff from The Palace at Auburn Hills will be at 7:30 p.m. ET

FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. FOX Sports Detroit will have the telecast in the Greater Detroit area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Cleveland enters play at 23-6 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have an 8.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks (14-14) in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has won five straight, has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, and is 7-4 away from Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Detroit enters play at 14-18 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons trail the Cavaliers by 10.5 games in the Central Division standings. Detroit has lost five straight games, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 8-7 at home this season.

Date: Monday, Dec. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Venue: The Palace at Auburn Hills

TV Info: FSOH, FSDT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Pistons will be getting five points at home from the visiting Cavaliers. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -265 and Detroit +225. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204.5 points.

Cleveland will be coming off an emotional one-point home victory over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The Cavaliers could be overlooking their Central Division rivals. Don’t think for a second that the Pistons won’t be getting up for this game.

This article originally appeared on