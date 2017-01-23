Cavaliers at Pelicans live stream: How to watch online

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-27) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-12) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Monday, Jan. 23. One of those games will be between the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (17-27). Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. FOX Sports New Orleans will carry the game in the Greater New Orleans area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Cleveland enters play at 30-12 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (22-21) by 8.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland lost its most recent game on Saturday night in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs, 118-115. The Cavaliers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 11-8 away from Quicken Loans Arena this season.

New Orleans enters play at 17-27 on the year and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans trail the San Antonio Spurs (34-9) by a whopping 17.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. New Orleans lost its most recent game on Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets, 143-114. The Pelicans have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 11-12 at the Smoothie King Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

TV Info: FSOH, FSNO

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Pelicans will be getting 6.5 points at home from the visiting Cavaliers. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -275 and New Orleans +230. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 217 points.

Though Cleveland isn’t an elite road team, New Orleans did surrender 143 points at home to the worst team in basketball in Brooklyn this past weekend. Look for the Cavaliers to win and cover.

