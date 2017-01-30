Cavaliers at Mavericks live stream: How to watch online

The Dallas Mavericks (17-30) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-14) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Monday, Jan. 30. One of those games will be between the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-14) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-30). Tipoff from the American Airlines Center in Dallas will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Cleveland enters play at 32-14 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (25-22) by 7.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has won its last two games, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games and is 11-9 away from Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Dallas enters play at 17-30 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-11) by 19 games in the Southwest Division standings. Dallas won its most recent game on the road against the Spurs on Sunday, 105-101. The Mavericks have gone 6-4 in their last 10 and are 10-12 at the American Airlines Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

TV Info: FSOH, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Mavericks will be getting 4.5 points at home from the visiting Cavaliers. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland – 190 and Dallas +160. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 205 points.

Cleveland may only be an average road team for a juggernaut, but the Cavaliers should have no problem taking care of business against the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night.

