Cavaliers at Kings live stream: How to watch online

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Friday, Jan. 13. One of those games will be between the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-10) and the Sacramento Kings (16-22). Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. Comcast SportsNet California will carry the game in Northern California. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Cleveland enters play at 28-10 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Milwaukee Bucks (19-18) by 8.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has lost two games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 10-7 away from Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Sacramento enters play at 16-22 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Kings trail the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by a massive 17 games in the Pacific Division standings. Sacramento won its most recent game over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, 100-94. The Kings have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 8-10 at the Golden 1 Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

TV Info: FSOH, CSCA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Kings will be getting 6.5 points at home from the visiting Cavaliers. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -290 and Sacramento +260. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 211 points.

While Cleveland has been a so-so road team this season, look for the Cavaliers to get back to their winning ways and find a way to cover the spread to beat the Kings on Friday the 13th.

