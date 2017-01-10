Cavaliers at Jazz live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (23-16) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-8) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the slate for Tuesday, Jan. 10. One of those games will be between the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-8) and the Utah Jazz (23-16). Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Ohio will have the telecast in the Greater Cleveland area. Root Sports will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Cleveland enters play at 28-8 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have a nine-game lead over the Indiana Pacers (20-18) in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has won two in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is 10-5 away from Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Utah enters play at 23-16 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz are tied atop the Northwest Division standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-26). Utah lost its most recent game on the road Sunday to the Memphis Grizzlies, 88-79. The Jazz have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 12-7 at Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV Info: FSOH, ROOT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Jazz will be getting three points at home from the visiting Cavaliers. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -130 and Utah +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 201.5 points.

Take the Jazz getting points in this one. It’s usually difficult for Eastern Conference teams to play in the high altitude of Salt Lake City, as they are not used to it. Look for the Jazz to do enough to win a low-scoring game at home on Tuesday night.

