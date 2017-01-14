Catching Up With Former Nets: Robinson, Ellington, and Reed

The Brooklyn Nets have handed out jerseys to a myriad of journeymen over the last couple of years. Some have stayed, some haven’t. Three of those guys: Thomas Robinson, Wayne Ellington and Willie Reed, are among the latter.

The trio spent the 2015-16 season with the Nets, with Ellington being a big piece of a questionable rotation. Robinson and Reed, because of their lack of polish on either end of the floor, didn’t get much time and saw the court for less than 12 minutes a night on most occasions.

Regardless of what didn’t happen with the Nets, they all have qualities that will keep them in the league. Ellington, for one, has been a respectable three-point shooter for most of his career. Robinson is a tremendous athlete whose motor goes non-stop. He’s the guy who’s a bit crazy but will do all the dirty work for your team, and he’s made himself into a great rebounder despite limited minutes and size. Reed is the unknown man of the group, but he’s also shown solid ability on the glass and has all the potential to be a reliable defender.

With each of them being in different places, and warmer ones at that, let’s cure any curiosity and see what’s going on with them and their new franchises.

Thomas Robinson, Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have fallen from grace harder than any other team in the league, and their scorching start is one of the many things left in 2016. Behind D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and rookie head coach Luke Walton, the purple and gold have stumbled to a 15-28 record that sits them at 13th in the conference.

Walton hands out minutes like free samples at Costco, but Robinson wasn’t let in on it. He’s averaging about 13 minutes a night, but T-Rob’s been productive in those minutes. Per 36, he grabs 14.7 rebounds(!) and scores 12.7 points, so he’s clearly a capable ball player.

Those capabilities only go so far, and they don’t extend to defense.

Robinson is a ferocious rebounder but a terrible defender, and he spends a lot of his time playing as an undersized center. According to NBA.com, Robinson’s opponents shoot 54 percent from the field when guarded by him, which is 8.3 percentage points over their average. Moreover, Robinson’s net rating is minus-8.7 points per 100 possessions, with most of that stemming from his limitations as a defender.

Still — somehow, someway — Robinson is having a career-year PER-rise (17.1). So that’s something encouraging.

Personally, I love the grittiness that T-Rob plays with, and I earnestly hope he lands in a situation that suits him perfectly.

Wayne Ellington, Miami Heat

Before spending one season in Brooklyn, Ellington carved out a nice niche for himself as a reliable three-point shooter. In the six seasons before joining the Nets, he nailed 38.2 percent of his threes and consistently hovered around the 20 minutes per game mark. That was why the Nets pursued him.

Ellington suited up 76 games in his lone season, but was unable to find any rhythm on one of the worst team in the NBA. Shooting percentages dropped across the board for the former Tarheel, and he signed a two-year, $12 million deal this offseason to take his talents to South Beach. He hasn’t brought the impact that LeBron James did, but he’s seeing more action than ever on a Miami Heat team that’s tanking without wanting to tank.

The 26.5 minutes he’s allotted is a career-best, as is his scoring clip of 10.8 a night. Ellington’s having an okay year at best, and his two deficiencies are too eye-catching to ignore.

With a 32.1 percent clip from downtown, Ellington is having his worst shooting season ever, but almost 65 percent of his shots are threes. Contrarily, he shoots 57 percent on twos, which is far away from the best he’s ever shot from inside the arc.

Following that is his efense. And no, that’s not a typo. What’s confounding about the Heat is that stopping teams isn’t their issue, it’s scoring. Miami allows the ninth-fewest points a game and is 14th in points allowed per 100 possessions, but that goes out the window with Ellington on the floor.

As hard as he tries, Ellington is a bad defender, thus taking the “d” out of “defense.” When he sits, the Heat allow less than 105 points per 100, but that balloons — and I mean balloons — up to 116.8 when he steps on the court.

Willie Reed, Miami Heat

Similar to Ellington, Reed spent just one year with the Nets, but he only appeared in 39 games because of his raw, rookie talent. However, in those games, Reed showed flashes of dependable rebounding, which drew away from his lack of moves offensively. Per 36 minutes, Reed pulled down 10.3 blocks a night while swatting 2.5, but the struggle of transitioning from the D-League to the pros defensively showed.

He picked up a ton of fouls despite limited action, but Miami decided to take a chance and mold this young man, so they offered him a two-year deal this summer. He accepted. Now, Reed’s role is a bit more pronounced, and he’s a legitimate backup to Hassan Whiteside. With his new team, he’s averaging 5.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes, but had two 20-point double-doubles to start the month: 22 points, 18 rebounds vs. Phoenix and 22 points, 12 rebounds against the Lakers.

Reed’s scoring ability is similar to Whiteside’s when he came into the league; he can’t do much aside from catching lobs and cleaning up misses, but he’ll show a move or two on the block, which is encouraging for his development.

He also likes to camp out on the baseline, and he has a nice jump hook that he uses anywhere between five and eight feet out.

The likelihood of Reed becoming a defensive superstar like Whiteside is unlikely. But, if he stays with the organization for a few years, he’ll evolve into a great backup center who can come in, grab a bunch of boards, make a few easy shots, and make sure the opposing team doesn’t go on an extended run.

