Carmelo Anthony Wants To Remain A Member Of New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony’s future with the New York Knicks appears to be in question, but he remains committed to playing home games at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks are 18-24 overall and 2-11 over the course of the past 13 games. As the results have trended downward, speculation has inevitably arisen that the Carmelo Anthony era could be coming to an end.

If Anthony has it his way, however, he and the Knicks will work through the current issues together.

Any time a team has lost 11 of its past 13 games, calls for a trade will inevitably be heard. The blame has shifted to Anthony, who continues to score at a high level, but hasn’t been able to save the Knicks from this disastrous season.

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Anthony hasn’t yet met with the Knicks’ front office members, but hopes to stay in New York.

Carmelo said he hasn't spoken to management and he said he wants to remain with the Knicks. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 16, 2017

Anthony is committed, but he hasn’t yet received confirmation as to whether or not the organization shares the sentiment.

Anthony was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Knicks in 2011. During his five completed seasons in New York, the nine-time All-Star has led the stars of The Mecca to three postseason appearances and a 50-win season.

The glorious 2012-13 campaign remains the only time New York the won the Atlantic Division title since 1993-94.

It was also the only time the Knicks have won at least 50 games since 2000.

Four years removed from that tremendous season, however, the Knicks are searching for answers and staring directly at Anthony. New York hasn’t made it back to the playoffs since 2013 and Anthony has been forced to bear the brunt of the blame.

After enduring what he has as the franchise player for the Knicks, it appears as though Anthony wants to see this process through.

With the 2017 NBA trade deadline approaching, the future of the Knicks will be decided upon sooner than later.

This article originally appeared on