Carmelo Anthony trade rumors depend heavily on Celtics, Clippers

The latest Carmelo Anthony rumors have a lot to do with Boston and Los Angeles.

If you thought any of the Carmelo Anthony rumors about him leaving New York would come true, now’s your chance to get happy.

After things seemed like they wouldn’t go anywhere, the situation has escalated.

Involvement in a trade for Anthony comes via interest from the Clippers.

According to a report from The Boston Globe, however, it’ll take a third team to get the deal done.

Per the report:

A source indicated that Knicks president Phil Jackson has instructed management to move Anthony, who has a no-trade clause but included the Celtics as one of the teams for whom he’d waive the clause. Boston could become part of a potential three-team deal that would send Anthony to another club, perhaps the Clippers.

The move would have incredible timing for Los Angeles.

As the Clippers continue to look to answers for their playoff woes, Anthony would certainly make this team a contender.

Understandably, more star power could be a problem just as much as it could be beneficial.

After initial success in New York, it’s been clear that Anthony hasn’t particularly been the same, explosive player he used to be.

Also, in a move to Los Angeles, he’d have to understand his role with the team. Stepping on the toes of any of the three centerpieces the Clippers have would be a grave mistake.

Outside of San Antonio, it would give the Clippers a chance to take out Golden State in the playoffs. After the Warriors managed to add Kevin Durant in the off-season, they’ve been the target for the rest of the league.

If Los Angeles finds a way to blow this trade opportunity, it could be the same as kissing their championship hopes good bye.

