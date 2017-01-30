Carmelo Anthony to Clippers is possible

Twitter is starting to grow abuzz with LA Clippers rumors of a possible trade with the New York Knicks for the Big Apple’s star forward, Carmelo Anthony.

The excitement is real for LA Clipper fans at the moment with rumors starting to swirl about possibly having a chance to land New York Knicks Forward, Carmelo “Melo” Anthony. The rumor of trading Melo began to pick up steam around the latest Knicks losing streak.

This is not news, but it’s been brewing for some time.

Unrest with Anthony and management started at the end of last year and once it seems to simmer it starts back up again. Phil Jackson, the Knicks president, looks to be going into a different direction with the team and with a recent sit down between Phil and Melo.

The meeting did not last more than seven minutes, with more said by Jackson.

Jackson has mentioned many times about running the triangle, which by design is about movement and fundamentals of the game. Anthony is more of ball-dominant player, where passing up a good shot is almost unheard of for a player of his caliber.

So it doesn’t look like the marriage is going to go so well if they can’t agree with how the offense is ran.

Jackson a very cerebral coach, who was never worried to make little jabs to light fires under his star players. The only thing is he is not the coach now and has little intimate connections with the players possibly because of his place within the organization.

The time looks primed for another Carmelo trade and this time he has his list and he is checking it twice (I love Santa, OK?) to where he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in his contract.

Carmelo Anthony is long-time friends with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James so it is possible for Anthony to see who has a better situation at the moment and tell the Knick’s between these teams.

With these rumors and these unnamed sources makes it tough, but makes it fun for possible destinations.

Melo To La La Land

According to unnamed sources (what’s new), the Knicks could make a trade with Clippers that does not involve their Big Three.

That would be something the Clippers have to really look at. If they take a chance it allows the Clippers to add another offensive player, that could be useful the deeper they go into the playoffs.

It is likely possible it would need either one or two of the following: J.J. Redick, Austin Rivers or Jamal Crawford.

J.J. Redick would likely be off the table to help keep their starting unit together, He would be vital to their outside shooting and the other Clippers do not shoot with such efficiency from deep.

Carmelo would be coming to a player-friendly coach who is very well-respected and gets a chance to play on the same NBA team as one of his best friends.

Anthony brings offense to the Clippers and if he can put some effort on defense the Clippers should be just fine. Currently LA is seventh (107.8) in points per game and 10th (103.9) in opponents points per game.

So the offense will see an uptick if all the moving parts can work together but the defense will be the biggest question.

Assuming of course that Carmelo starts and moves Luc Mbah A Moute to the bench, the offense would still be expected to have ball movement, but at times (not all the time) give Carmelo the ball and let him go to work.

The starting defense would take a hit but he is a big body and if he can play adequate then the Clippers could score at a high enough clip(no pun intended) to secure wins.

This is where more questions come because if the Clippers expect to do anything moving forward they need to hunker down on defense with Carmelo or no Carmelo.

Doc Rivers also gets the chance to play with the line ups even more because by going small the Clippers could still have Blake, Mo, and Carmelo in the line up with all being able to make a shot from distance to spread defenses and open up the paint for drives and kick outs.

Why Rivers?

That leads us to who should be dealt Rivers, Redick or Crawford? Rivers makes the most sense because the Knicks get a great player in Rivers who has not even hit his prime yet. It could really be a combination of things that could even include a third team.

Austin Rivers was this close to being out of the league before the Clippers made the trade for him. He has been given time to mature and grow his game learning behind one of the best point guards of all time.

In no way is it a knock to trade Austin, but his value is high because his of his play and his youth.

He believes he can be a starting point guard in this league, and going from the No. 2 market to the No. 1 could help him hit his peak if he’s to start, which looks possible with their current options in New York.

Jamal Crawford has also been in trade rumors since he signed with the Clippers in the lock out season of 2012. Crawford is instant offense and is a great six man, but less we forget the NBA is a business and the Clippers needs his salary to help help the trade.

We should not forget Rivers and Crawford signed long extensions in the offseason with larger salaries than their previous deals.

Rivers is a two-way player (Off/Def Rating of 108, 111) compared to other guards that are currently on the Knicks. Derrick Rose (105,114) and Brandon Jennings (104,113) are worse defenders and Per 100 Possessions Austin scores at a higher rate.

Rivers has more to offer the Knicks and could be a piece they build around their budding superstar Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks seem to have their eyes set on Rivers as a player they get in return as reported by USA Today’s Sam Amick.

With the Knicks known to think very favorably of 24-year-old Clippers guard Austin Rivers (career-high 11.9 points per game this season), and with various combinations of trade scenarios known to include other players like veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick (who will be a free agent this summer) and super sixth man Jamal Crawford (who signed a three-year, $42 million deal last summer), it seems clear that the Knicks’ interest level in parting ways with Anthony is growing by the day.

The Knicks could get a younger piece, a draft pick, and the biggest thing get Carmelo off their payroll.

Should the Clippers take a chance?

If the Clippers think Melo can help them win now and they do not have to give up one of their core four then I could see them taking a chance. They have given up a first-round pick for less and have nothing to show for giving away that pick.

The Clippers look to still be a piece away and if they do get Carmelo it will be scary to see an offensive line up with Paul, Redick, Melo, Griffin and Jordan. Defense is something Anthony needs to show effort and he will need to be more efficient from the offensive end.

The Clippers do want to win now, and if they can give up a back up guard to get an aging talent that is missing a ring from his resume, then make the trade.

All of these decisions will come under a microscope in time, and depending on how deep LA goes into the playoffs will decide the magnification.

