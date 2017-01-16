Carmelo Anthony renames Ron Baker to Ron Burgundy (Video)

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony drains at three at the buzzer before halftime. He gives credit to teammate Ron Baker, but calls him Ron Burgundy.

The New York Knicks were in a tight one with the Atlanta Hawks on MLK Day at Madison Square Garden. Down by two points with seconds left before halftime, Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony hits a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Knicks a two-point lead heading into the second half.

On his way to the locker room, he was pulled aside by the MSG Network sideline reporter to discuss the Knicks’ first half. He gave credit to rookie guard Ron Baker for having to step up big time in a rare start for him.

Baker was filing in for the injured Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with an Achilles’ issue. In college, Baker was a stud for Gregg Marshall’s Wichita State Shockers. To Anthony, Baker is just Ron Burgundy?

Ron Baker = Ron Burgundy pic.twitter.com/vMFuZjPucK — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) January 16, 2017

So either Anthony really likes Anchorman or he doesn’t know Baker’s name? Either way, it’s hilarious. Anthony may find it interesting that his teammate is also the author of a children’s book titled You’re Too Big to Dream Small.

Because the Knicks play in New York, this misnomer will escalate quickly. Anthony really took it up a notch with his praise of Baker/Burgundy. Does Baker own many leather-bound books or does his New York apartment smell of rich mahogany? Probably not, as is a rookie that went undrafted out of Wichita State.

In all fairness, Baker has been a good find for the Knicks who are trapped in a glass-case of emotion. Derrick Rose was a bad choice. Anthony hit another buzzer-beater as time expired to end the third quarter. Does he have another Whammy! in his arsenal? You stay classy, Carmelo.

