Carmelo Anthony gets ejected for punching Thabo Sefolosha in the face (Video)

Carmelo Anthony was getting tired of Thabo Sefolosha guarding him. So Anthony punched him in the face and then proceeded to get ejected from the game.

The Atlanta Hawks were hosting a formidable opponent in the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. These are two middle of the pack teams in the Eastern Conference. Being evenly matched sure did bring out the tempers in this games.

New York small forward Carmelo Anthony was growing sick of having Atlanta wing defender Thabo Sefolosha being all over him on the court. Sefolosha would get a little too close and would cause Anthony to then punch him in the face. Both were assessed technical fouls and Anthony was ejected with a Flagrant 2.

Interestingly, both players were initially assessed technicals for their verbal assault after Carmelo’s jab at Sefolosha near the glass. This yapping eventually led the officials to go to video replay to see if Anthony did take a swing at Sefolosha.

It was obvious that Anthony took a swing at Sefolosha and was promptly ejected from the Knicks’ game with the Hawks shortly before halftime. Anthony’s ejection would somewhat spark the Knicks offense to take a 47-45 lead into halftime.

This is an important game for both teams heading into the 2017 part of their season. Atlanta has hovered around .500 this season due in large part of the Hawks’ inability to protect its home court. New York has been slightly better than the Hawks this season, but the Knicks have been a bad team away from Madison Square Garden this year.

Tensions were high almost from opening tipoff in this game. Should the game stay close into the final minutes, expect this one to be chippy the rest of the way. Anthony’s ejection will easily be the story from this Eastern Conference game on Wednesday night.

