Carmelo Anthony ejected after review shows him punching Thabo Sefolosha

Carmelo Anthony got a little too aggressive jockeying for position with the Atlanta Hawks’ Thabo Sefolosha on Wednesday night.

Officials charged the New York Knicks star with a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected him from the game after replay showed his right hand catch Sefolosha in the neck/jaw area as Melo was looking to grab an offensive rebound. The referee originally called a double technical, then asked for a review.

Sefolosha sounded less than thrilled with Anthony after the game, which the Hawks won in overtime, 102-98.

“He punched me” Sefolosha said. That was a fist right in my face.”

Apparently, the NBA agreed.

It’s the second time this season Anthony has been ejected from a game and the eighth of his career. He wasn’t available for comment after the game.

