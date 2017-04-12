Carmelo Anthony decides to play in Knicks’ season finale

NEW YORK (AP) Carmelo Anthony has decided to play in what could be his final game with the New York Knicks.

Anthony made himself available to start against Philadelphia on Wednesday after it appeared a day earlier he probably wouldn’t dress.

The All-Star forward had missed the last two games with a sore left knee, but coach Jeff Hornacek said Anthony told him he wanted to play.

Trade rumors swirled around Anthony this season, though President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson never found a deal. Anthony would have to waive a no-trade clause to accept a trade and his preference has been to remain in New York, but he could be more open to moving on this summer after a fourth straight season out of the playoffs.