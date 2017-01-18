Chris Broussard: The Knicks are stuck with Carmelo Anthony, so they need Chris Paul

Regardless of whether the New York Knicks want to get out from under his massive contract, Carmelo Anthony probably isn’t going anywhere.

That’s according to FOX Sports NBA insider Chris Broussard, who joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed Wednesday to make one thing very clear: Phil Jackson and the Knicks are stuck with Melo, who isn’t going to waive his no-trade clause:

CHRIS: Remember, when he signed with the Knicks, he could have went to Chicago when they were good. He could have gone to the Lakers when they still had Kobe. He chose to stay in New York. Last year, there was talk about Kevin Love for him, and he and LeBron reportedly talked, and Melo didn’t want to waive his no-trade clause.

What more could happen to make him want to leave New York? He loves New York. It hasn’t helped him basketball-wise, but his celebrity has gotten bigger. … Melo’s not stupid. They’re not winning in New York. I think he’s accepted, when you look at his commercials, he pokes fun at the fact he hasn’t won anything in the NBA yet, but he’s won all these other things: Olympics, the NCAA. I think he’s looking at, “Look, I want to close out my career, I’m going to be a Hall of Famer,” and what he’s going to do after basketball.

Given Melo’s affinity for the Big Apple and that aforementioned no-trade clause, what can the Knicks possibly do to get back to playoff contention? Broussard has a suggestion — bring on Chris Paul, who could be looking to get out of Los Angeles as his Clippers fall apart once again.

CHRIS: Now, if I’m the Knicks, this is what I do, because I can’t get rid of [Melo]: I’m going all-in on getting CP3 this summer. He’s boys with Melo, it’s not working out with the Clippers, they appear to be snake-bitten. So maybe you can get Chris Paul.

Adding Paul might seem like a long shot, but the Clippers point guard has an early termination option for next season, so he could become a free agent this summer. The Knicks, meanwhile, could clear out the necessary cap space by renouncing their rights to Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose, plus making an additional minor move or two.

As for Melo, he explained that this type of situation is exactly why he wanted a no-trade clause in the first place (via Mike Vorkunov):

“I think as players you always want to protect yourself. I didn’t think it would get to this point, but I think as a player, if you can get that, you have a right to protect yourself and take care of yourself when it comes to that. It’s very hard to get, very difficult to get. I have it and that’s that.”