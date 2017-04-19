Carmelo Anthony And Phil Jackson: A Marriage Made In La La Land

Reportedly, Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La have decided to part ways. If so, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson should be part of the divorce proceedings too.

In a previous life, Carmelo Anthony longed for the New York Knicks while in the Western Conference wilderness known as Denver. Simultaneously, the Knicks stumbled through the Eastern Conference swamp with names like Chris Duhon and Jared Jeffries.

The basketball world knew that Carmelo would end up in New York eventually, no matter what the Nuggets decided.

Anthony made it very clear that he wanted out of Denver and he didn’t care who knew. Truthfully, he had gotten them as far as anyone could. ‘Melo didn’t handle his exit from Denver gracefully but no one can accuse him of repeating that mistake in NYC.

In February 2011, James Dolan needed a splash to regain the interest of Knicks fans (much like he needs in 2017). The prevailing basketball knowledge said Denver was asking for too much in return for the services of Carmelo.

Still yet, both the Knicks and the Nets were widely expected landing zones for Anthony. Consequently, Dolan gave away a truckload of assets to rescue Carmelo from the snowy valleys of Colorado … and to keep him from going to New Jersey.

Growing in the Garden

The first few years of the Carmelo Experiment were a bit tumultuous. Following the trade that brought him to NYC, the Knicks made it into the 2011 playoffs. Yet, the eventual result was an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Celtics.

The next season, hope abounded and the world was ready to see Carmelo succeed.

Linsanity

A groin injury forced Carmelo out for a seven-game stretch that would incite a global phenomena known as “Linsanity.” Jeremy Lin, an Ivy League-educated Knicks bench-warmer, burst onto the NBA scene and took over the league in Anthony’s absence.

Upon Carmelo’s return, he was less than excited about Jeremy Lin and his basketball skills. The 2012 version of Carmelo Anthony made it very clear he wanted no part of Lin on his team. In the years since, Anthony has handled himself and adversity in a much more gracious manner.

MVP?

With Lin gone, the Knicks battled into the semifinals of the Eastern Conference playoffs on the back of Carmelo Anthony.

Although the Knicks couldn’t make it to the conference finals, there was again great hope in the Big Apple.

The 2013 playoff run became the highlight of the Carmelo reign in New York. Over the years, Anthony’s perceived selfishness on the court created a less than desirable image of him in the public eye.

Yet, his handling of the disrespect shown to him by Phil Jackson reveals a man who deserves to be respected.

When Two Worlds Collide

The world of Phil Jackson and the world of Carmelo Anthony are galaxies apart in almost every way possible. Jackson was a workhorse NBA player who has never cared for stardom or the shallowness of the modern athlete.

Once his famed triangle offense was perfected, he was paired with Michael Jordan and the rest is NBA history. In Carmelo Anthony’s world, fame and recognition is as important as what happens on the basketball court.

‘Melo saw the Rocky Mountains of Colorado as a prison for his international fame. To Anthony, the world of VH1 and TMZ would expand his brand and fame exponentially once he was in New York. Similarly, his basketball style became one of selfishness and isolationism.

Tabloids and Talking Heads

Under no circumstances should the world of Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony coexist. Yet, in James Dolan’s world the only thing that matters is publicity and ego. The hiring of Jackson came with the expectation he would re-sign Carmelo.

With no previous front-office experience, Jackson gave in to Anthony and inexplicably gave him the now infamous no-trade clause.

This season, the two distant worlds collided with Jackson’s continual public criticism of Carmelo. A now mature Anthony has reacted to Jackson with unexpected grace, calm and thoughtfulness.

Consequently, the Knicks and their fans are once again in the black hole of tabloids and talking heads. Carmelo is at a crossroad in both his personal life and his basketball life. Until he leaves New York, neither he or the Knicks will ever win.

An Angry Old Man

Hypothetically, Phil Jackson should be able to take his years of basketball knowledge and build a winning team. His history of mind games, Zen theories and talent management made him into one of the best coaches in sports history.

That was before the world of social media and 24-hour news became a normal way of doing business in the NBA. Phil has become the old man screaming at the kids playing in his front yard to grow up and get a job.

He is out of touch and his handling of Carmelo reveals a prejudice against everything Carmelo is.

Out of Touch and Out of Time

Early this season, Phil Jackson referred to LeBron James business associates as a “posse.” The Zen Master attempted to repair the situation with the tweet below but failed miserably. Around the same time, Phil created a pattern of negative public commentary about Carmelo Anthony.

So after starting a ????storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌????our society is torn with discord. I’m against it. Let It Be — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017

A Pattern of Prejudice

Beginning in December 2016, Phil Jackson initiated a bizarre pattern of public criticism toward Carmelo Anthony. After first attacking LeBron James and attempting to explain away the comments, Jackson turned his attention to Carmelo.

Phil labeled Anthony a “ball stopper” and continued to make it very clear he had a personal dislike for Carmelo. The sad season of discord ended with Phil Jackson disparaging Carmelo in a strange, year-end press conference.

It remains unclear what Phil Jackson’s vision for the New York Knicks is. However, he has made it very clear his vision does not include Carmelo Anthony.

The TMZ, tabloid marriage of Carmelo and La La looks to be over. In the same way, the pairing of Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony in NYC needs to end, for better or for worse.

This article originally appeared on