Carmelo Anthony admits it’s ‘hard to trust’ Phil Jackson after tumultuous season

Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the New York Knicks could come to an end this offseason but only if he waives his no-trade clause. It’s a scenario that appears to be growing more likely by the day as the turmoil with the Knicks continues to weigh on the 32-year-old All-Star.

Anthony told ESPN that it’s become “hard to trust” team president Phil Jackson after his veiled criticism of the 12-time All-Star. Could it be enough of a rift that might ultimately lead Anthony to say goodbye to the franchise he forced a trade to in 2011?

“If somebody was talking bad about you indirectly at your job, what would you do? You would feel a certain way,” Anthony said. “You would want that person to come straightforward with you. And I feel the same way. I’m always open. I’m a very honest person. I know the business and I know the game and I know how it works. So if it’s something that you want to get across, a message that you want to get across, I’ve always been open.”

Anthony made it quite clear that he wants to stay in New York but only if the franchise is in a win-now mindset. The Knicks, coming off a 31-51 campaign, reportedly picked up a two-year option for Jackson, who has seen the franchise go 80-166 in his three full seasons as team president.

“If everybody’s committed to [winning], I’m committed to that too,” Anthony said. “I want to win, and hopefully everybody else has that same type of mindset.”

The Knicks have a young centerpiece to build around in Kristaps Porzingis, but key questions remain on the rest of the roster. Derrick Rose, who recently had knee surgery, will become a free agent this summer and Joakim Noah reportedly will have shoulder surgery and also has to serve the remainder of his 20-game suspension next season.