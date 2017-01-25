Carm and Kayla: World Series Road Trip

In this week’s edition of Carm and Kayla we hit the road to visit Grant DePorter, the CEO of Harry Caray’s restaurant group. The Chicago Cubs and Harry Carays have long been connected when Caray started broadcasting the Cubs and singing his famous seventh inning stretch. DePorter has purchased many signature items for the restaurants over the years, including the infamous Steve Bartman ball for $113,824 which he then destroyed and eventually made into a “curse-ending” spaghetti sauce. Whether or not the sauce was delicious, has been debated by man food connoisseurs. DePorter recently purchased Kris Bryant’s game seven World Series cleats for $35,000 and actually let Carm and Kayla inspect them and their “magical powers.”

There is a lot more to cover as we are officially are counting down to Super Bowl 51.

Topics discussed include:

-Who you should be rooting for in the Super Bowl. Kayla wants to align herself with greatness.

-LeBron James with more complaints about his bosses. Do Carm and Kayla have any complaints about their bosses?

-Movies that make us cry. Kayla and Carm both touch their soft side.

-Winners and losers where we celebrate Carm getting shouted down by one of college basketball’s best analysts, Jay Bilas.

