Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead Snubbed From Rising Stars, But Make Rookie Ladder

The Brooklyn Nets‘ two impactful rookies, Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead, were both snubbed from the Rising Stars Challenge. However, both players found themselves on the Rookie Ladder.

The rosters for the USA and World teams of the 2017 Rising Stars challenge were revealed recently, and notably, Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead did not make the cut.

For the USA roster, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, Suns guard Devin Booker, Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, and Spurs guard/forward Jonathan Simmons made the cut, whereas LeVert and Whitehead were left off the roster.

LeVert and Whitehead currently rank eighth and ninth in points per game among rookies, with 7.1 points and 6.9 points, respectively. Whitehead ranks fourth among rookies with 2.8 assists per game, while LeVert comes in at 11th, with two per game.

LeVert and Whitehead are two of the brighter spots on the Nets this season, as Sean Marks seems to have found two key pieces for the future.

However, when it pertains to All Star festivities, a number of factors are in play. It certainly does not help Whitehead or LeVert’s chances that the Nets currently have the worst record in the NBA, at just 9-36.

It’s also worth noting that LeVert has played in just 24 games this season after missing the early portion of the season due to a foot injury. LeVert has certainly played well in his opportunities, but he may have had a better chance if he played in a majority of the Nets’ games to this point.

While neither player will be in the Rising Stars challenge, LeVert and Whitehead did get some recognition recently, as both are present in the latest iteration of the Rookie Ladder.

Whitehead came in at No. 9 on the list, and, as noted, he is currently sixth in steals among all rookies. Whitehead received an opportunity when Jeremy Lin first injured his hamstring, although he has been coming off the bench as of late. With Lin slated to miss an extended period of time, Whitehead could soon find himself back in the starting lineup.

As for LeVert, he came in at No. 10 after not being ranked last week. LeVert currently averages 18.8 minutes per game off the bench, but if he continues to play well, he could crack the starting lineup sooner than later. If that happens, LeVert will have opportunities to rank even higher on the Rookie Ladder in the coming weeks.

