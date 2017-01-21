Caris LeVert Deserves Solidified Role in Brooklyn Nets’ Rotation

Already, just halfway into the 2016-17 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets rookie Caris LeVert is establishing himself as the most promising prospect on the team. LeVert has seen an uptick in minutes as of late, but deserves even more.

Oftentimes, there’s little to no hope for a nine-win team 42 games into the NBA season. For casual NBA fans, many would expect this to be the case for the Brooklyn Nets. However, for Nets fans, that hope comes from a 22-year-old first-year player named Caris LeVert.

LeVert has only played in just over half of the Nets’ games this season, but his progress has been sheer outstanding. What’s most impressive is his ability to fill out the boxscore — there isn’t a single statistic you can miss when describing his skills. The 6-foot-7 swingman out of Michigan is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

His per-36 minutes numbers are what raises some eyebrows though: 13.2 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals. For a rookie, that’s amazing. For a rookie coming off a string of foot injuries, that’s even more of a staggering feat.

LeVert first hit the hardwood in a black-and-white uniform on December 7, and since then, he’s continued to show why he could’ve been selected even higher in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, had it not been for injuries. In the month of December, LeVert played in 12 contests and slowly worked his way up in minutes, posting 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

However, since the new year hit, LeVert’s production has nearly doubled, and he’s seen his playing time increase from 15.5 minutes per game to 22.1. So far in 2017, he’s tallying 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.

He’s even improved in field goal percentage. In December, he shot just 35.8 percent from the field. Now, in January, he’s making 53 percent of all his shots.

In last night’s astounding victory over the New Orleans Pelicans — a game in which the Nets scored a season-high 143 points and rested Sean Kilpatrick and Trevor Booker — LeVert was one of the many bright spots, not missing a single shot. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes off the bench, shooting 6-of-6 from the field.

This is exactly the caliber of play that demands for more playing time for the young Net. While Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson praised LeVert for the rookie’s rapid development, he explained that he’s taking caution in giving LeVert more minutes.

“I’d really love for it to be gradual. That’s best for his development, but then again you never know,” Atkinson told Newsday. Some guys, they keep breaking through barriers. It’d be wonderful if he’s one of those guys.”

Atkinson has emphasized player development as the primary focus this season. And while wins have been difficult for the Nets to achieve, player development has become a success in the name of Caris LeVert.

With the way LeVert is exponentially rising, the rookie deserves a bigger role in the Nets’ rotation, and he will get it, in time. The former Michigan Wolverine is showing the Nets everyday that they may have gotten the biggest steal in the 2016 NBA Draft.

