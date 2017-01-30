Canton Charge use hot shooting to get past Fort Wayne

The Canton Charge go to 2-0 on the four game home stand as the Charge defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers NBA D-League affiliate) 124-115.

The Canton Charge used 27 points off the bench from Jonathan Holmes. He also had 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists. Holmes is the player of the game.

The Charge throughout the game only trailed by two. Then, they just took off and running. The Charge had two 20+ point leads in this game tonight. Just exceptional play all around and best all around game for the Charge this season. The Charge also had six players in double figures.

Despite the fast-paced game, there were a lot of foul calls during the game as the refs called it close. They called it so close, that Charge center Eric Moreland got ejected with 0.9 left in the game. He got his first technical in the fourth quarter with 7:24 to go.

Both teams combined attempted 62 free throws, the Charge got the better end of calls.

Stat Leaders

Jonathan Holmes: 27 points (9/15 FG, 5/6 3P, 4/6 FT), 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists

Quinn Cook: 24 points (9/14, 5/5 FT), 6 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals

Chris Evans: 19 points (7/11 FG), 3 steals, 2 assists and 1 rebound

John Holland: 18 points (5/9 FG, 8/9 FT), 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals

Eric Moreland: 17 points (8/13 FG), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals

Michael Dunigan: 13 points (5/6 FG) and 4 rebounds

Bold: indicates Player of the Game

Other Charge Stats….

FG: 45/75 —- 60%

3P: 8/21 —- 38.1%

FT: 26/37 —- 70.3%

Assists: 25

Turnovers: 12

Points in Paint: 60 (30/42)

2nd Chance Points: 14 (6/11)

Fast Break Points: 16 (6/6)

Next Game

The four game home stand for the Canton Charge continues this Tuesday as they take on Raptors 905. Tipoff set for 7 p.m. Eastern on Facebook Live.

