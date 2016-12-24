Canton Charge comeback and defeat Windy City Bulls

The Canton Charge, down as many as 12 at one point during the game, defeated the Windy City Bulls 94-84, led by the player of the game, Quinn Cook who had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals on the night.

The Canton Charge improve to 7-8 and are no longer last in the Central Division.

The most staggering stat of the night is the amount of free throws attempted combined. Combined, there were 59 free throws attempted. The Charge attempted 33 while the Bulls attempted 26. I asked Quinn Cook after the game if the officiating affecting the his pace/pace of the game and his response: “Nah.”

Cook also erupted in the second quarter and for the rest of the game. He ended the 1Q with only 2 points, but scored 10 points in the 2Q.

Cook on his offensive explosion in the second quarter: “Just being aggressive.” Cook said.

The Charge ended up shooting 42.2% from the field and 23.8% from three. The team went 19/33 from free throw. The intensity on both ends of the floor, especially on defense in the second quarter and on help spark the comeback. What also sparked the comeback was not having much turnovers. They only had 11 tonight and they average around 18 per game.

The bigs for the Charge again were aggressive from the start. The bigs for the Charge are huge in terms of how the game can go for them.

Windy City Bulls player stats

G Thomas Walkup — 15 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds

G Aaron Thomas — 25 points and 5 rebounds

G Jon Octeus — 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals

F J.J. Avila — 0 points (0/4 FG), 6 rebounds and 5 assists

F/C Alec Brown — 16 points and 5 rebounds

Devin Brooks — 0 points (0/4 FG), 2 assists and 1 rebound

Andre Dawkins — 3 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound

Ferrakohn Hall — 6 rebounds, 4 points and 1 assists

Alfonzo McKinnie — 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks

Wesley Saunders — 4 rebounds and 2 points

Canton Charge player stats

G Quinn Cook — 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals

G John Holland — 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals

F Chris Evans — 19 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists

F Michael Dunigan — 3 points and 1 rebound

C Eric Moreland — 11 rebounds, 6 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 1 block

Mike Williams — 3 points, 2 blocks and 1 assist

Gerald Beverly — 3 points and 1 rebound

Justin Johnson — 2 rebounds and 1 assist

Roosevelt Jones — 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals

Jon Horford — DNP (Coach’s Decision)

Kevin Olekaibe (Inactive)

Other Canton Charge stats

Points in the Paint: 44 (22/42)

2nd Chance Points: 22 (9/13)

Fast break points: 17 (7/9)

Next home game

The Canton Charge next home game will be on December 28 where they will take on the Greensboro Swarm (on Facebook Live) then the Charge will head onto the road for a eight game road trip and won’t be at home again until January 22 when they play the Westchester Knicks.

