Can the Suns Make the Playoffs AND get an Impact Pick?

If you’re like me then you’re sick and tired of the recent lack of playoff participation by the Phoenix Suns.

Part of you is actually even okay with a possible, if not probable, four-game sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors because it extends the season by another week and a half and means that the Suns are that much closer to being a perennial write-in at the beginning of each season.

Now don’t get me wrong, I can see the forest from the trees. In other words, I understand that by losing now, that can result in a high lottery pick, maybe even top-three. Since that pick may potentially grow into a star or even a superstar, in the back of my mind I am fully aware of the “process” while suffering through the losses. But this doesn’t mean that we can’t have our cake (a draft pick) and eat it too (a playoff appearance) this season.

As of January 26, the Suns are only 4.5 games out of the eighth spot of the playoffs with a real shot at passing up the teams from where the Suns are to those in the postseason tournament. Denver, who the Suns play in their next two games, are currently in eighth. The Suns play bottom feeders in the Los Angeles Lakers twice more and the Dallas Mavericks once more. They also play the Portland Trailblazers, who are currently in 9th, one more time, at home. Speaking of home, they play 20 more games at the Purple Palace, and of their nine games combined between their two longest road trips remaining, eight of those games are against Eastern Conference opponents, who the Suns have a 10-6 record against so far.

At the moment, if the playoffs started today the Denver Nuggets would qualify with a 34-48 record. Just to match that record, Phoenix would need to finish the season 19-18 – difficult, but possible.

What if EVERYTHING Goes Right?

Let’s say everything goes right for the Suns the rest of the season, and by right, I mean no major injuries and Genersl Manager Ryan McDonough is able to trade Jared Dudley and Brandon Knight for a combination of at least one first-round pick and one decent roll player.

Eric Bledsoe is having a career year; Devin Booker seems to have broken out of his early-season Sophomore slump – being very inconsistent offensively; Tyson Chandler is having a career-renaissance and rebounding better than any Phoenix Sun in decades; and P.J. Tucker guards everybody from Russell Westbrook to Kahwi Leonard to Karl-Anthony Towns and is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level. If each of these guys remains healthy, the basic core, at least for the short-term, is totally intact and playing at a high level.

Let’s also say that the Suns find a last minute taker in Brandon Knight and Jared Dudley, and do not have to give up a core player or draft pick to move them. By trading those two players, if the Suns can get even one first round pick (hopefully for this season) and one useful role player, then they can retain playing for the now while still building for the future.

A solid role player would only have to be someone who could fill either an offensive or defensive role that neither Knight nor Dudley is currently filling. Jared Dudley doesn’t leave the bench, so his place on the roster can be a wash with a draft pick or a player the Suns immediately cut. Brandon Knight is one of the worst analytical players in the league this season, so really anyone consistent in return would be a step up. It is difficult to speculate on names in return since Knight’s trade market seems to be nill, but if Phoenix could get back a decent outside shooter for the Suns’ driving guards to kick out to, that presence alone would help the roster in depth and production.

Obviously between the two players, receiving a first round pick is not only hitting the jackpot but literally essential to making this scenerio play out. I do not believe that without at least one first round pick in the return package the Suns even make a trade since they can just as easily sit on both players and try moving them again in the offseason.

There is one additional domino that would need to fall to better help the Suns’ chances with the draft: the Los Angeles Lakers would have to finish outside of the top-3 of the draft lottery forfeiting their pick this season to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Playoffs and Draft

For Phoenix, trading Jared Dudley and Brandon Knight would be addition by subtraction: Dudley currently just eats a roster spot having been passed up in the rotation by both rookie power forwards, and Brandon Knight is statistically more damaging to the Suns than helpful.

With their core healthy and clicking on all cylinders, and the addition of the aforementioned solid role player, the Suns could conceivably make a run at 34-48, potentially placing themselves in 8th place in the West and a first round playoff appearance. Although the series would be a nearly impossible one against the Golden State Warriors, it would break the franchise’s longest non-playoff run of six years and give the young players a taste of playoff experience.

8th in the West probably puts the Suns at the 15th spot in the draft, one spot outside of the lottery. From there General Manager Ryan McDonough would have to wheel-and-deal as he did with the last draft and find a team that is okay moving down allowing the Suns to move up.

Can the Suns move up into the top-10 without trading a core piece?

For this scenerio to come to fruition, Ryan McDonough will once again have to make a splash on draft day and parlay a series of picks to move up.

One potential combination could get them into the top-ten somewhere:

Suns 2017 pick (in this scenario the 15th overall)

Whatever first round pick they receive from the combo Dudley and Knight trades

Future 1st round pick – either a Suns pick or one of the two Miami picks.

Teams that could potential become enticed are:

Philadelphia 76ers – If they receive the Lakers’ pick (and if the 76ers are drafting 4th and say 7-9th, they might want to keep one, collect the draft picks, and look for a veteran in a subsequent trade with their new stash.

Miami Heat – The Heat can use young talent in the worst way, but in the East it won’t take long to

get back into the playoff race and they are a major free agent destination. If where they sit the best player available isn’t projected to be high-impact right away, they could use the additional draft picks to continue to build while going after veteran talent in free agency.

Orlando Magic – The Orlando Magic need more than one player to turn their ship around, and need to be higher than the #8 pick (where they currently sit) to get the kind of franchise player that can turn their flailing team around quickly. They might be willing to accept the additional first round picks to help maneuver.

Sacramento Kings – The Suns already shred the Kings on draft day last season, so while they might be more wary in 2017, they also might be just as gullible.

(There is also a potential scenario that the Suns trade Brandon Knight to Sacramento before the trade deadline. If the Suns can grab their first-round pick without giving up their own pick this season, that might allow them to catapult into the top-five more easily, although with the depth of talent in the top-five that will be very difficult).

Everything HAS to go Right for the Suns

Yes, this is a fairly far-fetched scenerio, especially since the Suns are 5-24 against the West with 23 of their final 37 against their home Conference. However, they do have 14 remaining against the East where they are so far 10-6. THis, finishing the season 19-18 is not out of the realm of possibility.

Either way, this entire scenario would require a perfect storm to accomplish.

That being said, take this note for what it’s worth: historically, each of these scenarios has happened to the Suns in the past, though all three have not occurred in the same season:

– In 1996-97 the Suns started the season 0-13, finished on a tear including an 11 game winning-streak, and made the playoffs at 40-42.

– Literally minutes before the trade deadline last season, Ryan McDonough swung a hugely surprising trade of Markieff Morris for a first round pick.

– On draft day in June, McDonough fleeced the Sacramento Kings for a second top-ten pick that was used on Marquese Chriss.

Hey! It can happen!

This article originally appeared on