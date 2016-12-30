Can the Mavericks Upset the Warriors?

As the Mavericks have finally reached the double-digit win plateau, can they use this to somehow find a win on the road against Golden State?

The Dallas Mavericks are proving to the NBA slowly that they aren’t near as bad a team as their record reflects. Although this process has been slower even than the team has expected, it is starting to get there.

Earlier in the season, the Mavs got embarrassed by this incredibly talented Golden State team. As everyone knows, this squad is capable of winning just about any night with their talent and abilities as a team. The Mavericks don’t quite have that.

If Dallas is going to stand a chance though, they are going to need some things to happen. Some will be a long shot, some will be doable, and others will be normal for Dallas, but in the end, I suppose they all will need to happen.

These things include: 1.) Limit the other team on the offensive glass. Golden State isn’t really a major threat on the offensive glass, but this team is too good at shooting already, don’t give them anymore chances at it.

2.) Shoot the 3-pointer. The Mavs have been shooting better lately, but to win this game, the Mavs will need to be shooting in the 50-60% range from behind the arc. This is doable, but probably not what would be considered likely.

3.) The Mavericks will need to be at their best on defense. This one is to be expected, but it doesn’t mean the results will be evident. All those guys are gonna do what they can but slowing down All-Stars is never an easy task.

If these three things were able to just workout in the right way for Dallas, a big upset is far from unfeasible for the team. Also, the matchup between Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will be a big draw from the game. Last time, Steph contributed more, but Seth sure seemed to telegraph his brother fairly easily.

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will begin coverage this evening at 9:30 CT. The game will be played in California.

This article originally appeared on