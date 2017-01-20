Can the Grizzlies bounce back against the injured Kings?

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a losses to the Bulls and Wizards, but look to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings.

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (25-19) VS. Sacramento Kings (16-25)

Where: FedEx Forum – Memphis, Tennessee

How To Watch: Fox Sports Southeast

How to Listen: 92.9 ESPN Memphis

Betting Odds: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under 200.5

Sacramento Kings (16-15, 9-11 away)

The Sacramento Kings come into tomorrow night’s game having lost four out of their last five games.

The Kings have struggled mightily lately, and the loss of former Memphian Rudy Gay definitely won’t help. In their game against the Indiana Pacers, Gay drove towards the basket, fell without contact and ruptured his achilles.

With that being said the Grizzlies still can’t overlook the Kings. In the two teams’ first meeting this season, the Kings were without Gay, yet they found a way to win (96-92) in Dave Jeorger’s first game back in Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies (25-19, 14-8 Home)

The Memphis Grizzlies come into the game having lost three out of their last four games. They’re looking to get their second win against former head coach Dave Joerger and former teammate Kosta Koufus.

The Grizz have proven that they can beat anyone in the NBA. They’ve silenced the Rockets and Warriors (twice) along with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Grizzlies have also proven that any team can beat them. Lately, they’ve developed a tendency where to play down to their opponents. That cannot happen if Memphis wants to beat DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings.

Prediction:

This game will be a close one (what’s new?). Although, I do expect Memphis to win.

Major key: come ready to play, and come out HOT. They can’t dig themselves into a hole early in order to win this game.

Expect Mike Conley to have a solid scoring performance. He’s been distributing the ball well lately and piling up assists. Against an average Kings team, this play should continue.

