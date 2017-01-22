Can Blazers Pull Out Some Quality Wins Before the All-Star Break?
The Blazers Need to Finish the First Half-Strong
The Trail Blazers got through a nail-biting game last night against Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics. That was a huge game that we needed because Portland was in a losing streak and needed a win. Let’s hope that a new win streak started last night. As we all know, a win is a win, from squeaking by with a 1 point win or blowing the other team out.
Here is a quick hitting list of the schedule before the All-Star Break:
- January 25 – vs. Los Angeles Lakers. 40th Anniversary of the Blazers title, going to mean a lot for Portland fans to get this win.
- January 27 – vs. Memphis Grizzlies. Portland looks to attack Mike Conley and needs to limit Marc Gasol to a few points from the post.
- January 29 – vs. Golden State Warriors. NEED TO PLAY GREAT DEFENSE ALL 48 MINUTES!
- January 31 – vs. Charlotte Hornets. Damian Lillard needs to shut down Kemba Walker and make sure Michael Kidd-Gilchrist does not get on a roll and they cannot feed the post.
- February 3 – vs. Dallas Mavericks. Just play hard to stop Dirk Nowitzki. Portland needs to play superb defense as well.
- February 5 – at. Oklahoma City Thunder. MUST STOP RUSSELL WESTBROOK. NO TRIBLE DOUBLES FOR HIM!
- February 7 – at. Dallas Mavericks. Second time seeing the Mavericks in five games, so they just need to work on improvements from the previous game.
- February 9 – vs. Boston Celtics. Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Kelly Olynyk must not be able to produce huge numbers. Lillard needs to get by Avery Bradley as well.
- February 13 – vs. Atlanta Hawks. Mason Plumlee must make sure he knows where Dwight Howard is at all times.
- February 15 – at. Utah Jazz. Gordon Hayward cannot go off from three and Rudy Gobert cannot have big rebounding numbers.
A consistent Portland team is all I ask for. Hopefully we can come together and go on a streak that we desperately need.
