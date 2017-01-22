Can Blazers Pull Out Some Quality Wins Before the All-Star Break?

The Blazers Need to Finish the First Half-Strong

The Trail Blazers got through a nail-biting game last night against Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics. That was a huge game that we needed because Portland was in a losing streak and needed a win. Let’s hope that a new win streak started last night. As we all know, a win is a win, from squeaking by with a 1 point win or blowing the other team out.

Here is a quick hitting list of the schedule before the All-Star Break:

A consistent Portland team is all I ask for. Hopefully we can come together and go on a streak that we desperately need.

