C.J. Miles Making The Most of His Start Over Glenn Robinson III
C.J. Miles got the start over Glenn Robinson III as the Indiana Pacers look to jump start the team after their recent struggles.
C.J. Miles got the start tonight for the Indiana Pacers.
Nate McMillan made a move to (objectively) start his best 5 players, replacing Glenn Robinson III in the starting lineup.
It had looked like maybe Monta Ellis might get his starting spot as his minute had increased significantly over the past few games, but Nate decided to go with C.J. Miles starting at shooting guard tonight.
He had seven points and 2 rebounds at halftime. However, this play in the first quarter has been the Pacers best highlight so far.
C.J. Miles looks happy to be back. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/bPnzdN6CbJ
— 8 Points, 9 Seconds (@8pts9secs) January 24, 2017
It does not appear the move was injury related, though nothing’s been said publicly about a role change yet. Joe Young replaced the injured Aaron Brooks, but Miles playing shooting guard is a separate matter.
Time will tell if it’s a one game move or something more, but for one night, Pacers fans get to see the unit many have been clamoring for.
