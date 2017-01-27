C.J. McCollum Shrugs Off All Star Snub to Compete in Three Point Shootout

C.J. McCollum Decides to Participate in Three Point Contest

Despite missing the all star game with fellow teammate Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum won’t pass up a free ticket to New Orleans.

The sharp shooter will participate in the three point contest for the second year in a row. Last year, McCollum gave a rather lackluster performance, only making 14 points out of a possible 30. It seems that he would like to avenge last year with a better performance.

He’s shooting the ball great. Currently he is ranked 11th in the NBA with a 42.1% percentage from beyond the arc. However in terms of overall shooting, Bleacher Report ranks him as their best shooter in the NBA. Yes, even over the Splash Brothers.

In the report, they accumulated stats from jump shots only. They measured anywhere around the basket besides lay-ins/dunks and our starting shooting guard is the most efficient out of everyone. The All-Star Game snub has received a lot more attention this year, and he has only improved nearly all of his statistical categories.

McCollum will likely have some tough competition like last year. The event has received even more attention lately as the NBA has become such a three point heavy league. Most likely he will dual against Golden State’s duo again. Otto Porter Jr., J.J. Redick and Kyle Korver will probably be there as well.

What do you think, does McCollum have a chance this year?

