Buzz City Beat: Kerr Praises Charlotte Hornets’ Guard, Kemba’s Most Reliable Move

Welcome to Buzz City Beat, Swarm and Sting’s daily update for the latest and best articles on the web surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at Steve Kerr Praising Steph’s counterpart, Kemba Walker‘s most reliable move, and the team hosting a clinic for Special Olympic athletes.

“Kerr on Kemba Walker: “He’s at that perfect stage in his career where he’s at the peak of his powers, both physically and mentally.” (Twitter.com)

The Warriors’ head coach had some complimentary words for Kemba ahead of their matchup. While Kerr commended Walker for being at the peak of his power, Hornets’ fans are hoping that he continues to grow and get better. It’s good to hear that other coaches/player/people around the league taking notice of what Charlotte’s point guard has been doing this season.

“The Kemba Walker Stepback Jumper. Can we all please just spend a little more time talking about how incredible Kemba Walker is? (And can no one please bring up his 3-of-16 in Game 7 of the Hornets’ first-round series against the Heat last year?)” (TheRinger.com)

According to Shea Serrano, Walker’s stepback jumper ranks in the “Something Good’s Going to Happen” category of NBA player moves. It is a Tier IV move which is just below the legendary Tier V moves which include Dirk Nowitzki‘s one-legged fadeaway. Kemba’s stepback is his go to move and it has become one of the best stepback’s in the NBA today. Being a smaller guard, he needs to create space for his shots and his killer stepback allows him to do just that.

“More than 80 Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina received instruction from some of their basketball idols on Tuesday afternoon at a clinic hosted by the entire Charlotte Hornets team. Athletes were coached by Hornets players and staff with a drill rotation including shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding and defensive skills.” (BizJournals.com)

Even though the season of giving has already passed, the Charlotte Hornets’ continue to give back to the community by participating in events for kids, fans, and, in this case, Special Olympic Athletes. There is a photo gallery of the players coaching the athletes at the team’s practice facility. Credit to the organization for doing more and more for their community.

This article originally appeared on