Buzz City Beat: Kemba’s Journey to the NBA, Charlotte Hornets Ahead of the Trend?

Buzz City Beat is a collection of the newest and best news stories from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

We here at Swarm and Sting have made Buzz City Beat your one-stop shop for the latest daily news about the Charlotte Hornets. After a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets, the team’s enjoying an off day before playing the Philadelphia 76ers. In this edition, we look at Kemba Walker‘s journey to the league, the Hornets being ahead of the trend in the NBA, and behind the scenes of Walker, Charlotte Ranger.

“In an exclusive hornets.com three-episode feature, Kemba Walker reflects on his journey to the NBA. In Episode 1, Walker looks back at how, “I’m just a young kid from the Bronx who would’ve never thought I’d make it this far.” (NBA.com)

This in-depth look at Kemba Walker’s incredible story and journey to the league is masterful work from the Hornets. It is a three part video series and it gives fans a chance to see Kemba’s background which is something that we rarely get. We get the opportunity to learn more about Charlotte’s starting point guard and budding all-star.

“Take Charlotte, for example. The Hornets are giving nearly 33 combined frontcourt minutes a night to Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert, and yet Charlotte is still eighth in defensive efficiency. The Hornets have three straight top-10 defensive efficiency campaigns under Steve Clifford, so there’s a track-record of this team being able to survive defensively even with “anchors” like Al Jefferson logging huge minutes in the frontcourt.” (FanRagSports.com)

While a number of NBA teams attempt to sign, overpay, and/or trade for perimeter shooters, some break that trend and continue to have the old-school style of big men. The Hornets have Spencer Hawes, who is a three-point threat, but they haven’t yet fully bought into the trend of getting primarily shooting bigs. Even though most teams are pushing for more and more shooting, getting classic centers who can play with their back to the basket for a cheaper price because they no longer the new trend, might actually be the smarter move and the newer trend that no one is talking about yet.

“Last year the Hornets PR and Marketing staff were disappointed that Kemba Walker was not named an All-Star. Maybe that’s not strong enough. “We were bitterly disappointed,” said Pete Guelli, the team’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We decided as a group this was something we were going to go after, and do whatever we can to get him (to the All-Star Game) this year.” (WCNC.com)

The Charlotte Hornets’ Executive Vice President gives us an inside look at the creation of Kemba’s all-star campaign this season. It was an interesting tactic from the organization but it has garnered plenty of attention from fans. The story gets even better because Kemba was “on board” from the start so it’s fun to see a different side of Walker.

