Buzz City Beat: Kemba’s First-Time ASG Bid, Charlotte Hornets Need to Close Out Games

Welcome to Buzz City Stings, Swarm and Sting’s daily roundup of the best Charlotte Hornets’ stories from around the web.

Buzz City Stings is your daily destination for the latest and best news from around the internet about the Charlotte Hornets. After the team’s blowout win over the Orlando Magic, they return home to take on the Miami Heat as they look for their second straight victory. In this edition, we look at Kemba Walker‘s first-time all-star bid, Cody Zeller‘s dislocated finger, and Nicolas Batum talks about the Hornets’ need to close out games in the fourth.

“Walker took it on the chin a year ago when he was left off the East roster in favor of Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas and John Wall and he wasn’t very happy about it. So imagine how upset he’d be to get overlooked again when the engine that makes the Hornets’ attack go has raised his level of performance. He is unquestionably the leader of the team with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and he should get the nod over Boston’s Isaiah Thomas based on defense and because John Wall can’t ever seem to lift the Wizards out of mediocrity.” (NBA.com)

There is a great crop of point guard talent, not only in the NBA but in the Eastern Conference in particular. With Irving and Lowry at the top of that list, Kemba may be third right behind them and ahead of Thomas and Wall. It is a debate that many are hesitant to make but that fact of the matter is, Walker is a top-tier player and he continues to prove that with his play over the last two years. At the very least, it’s an argument that must be entertained.

“Zeller left Wednesday’s game against the Magic with a dislocated right ring finger, but is expected to return. Zeller is dealing with a dislocated finger, but still plans to play through it, so he’ll likely have it wrapped up or put in some sort of splint for the time being.” (CBSsports.com)

Cody suffered the injury at end of the second quarter in the team’s game against the Magic. It didn’t seem serious but broken fingers/hands can warrant surgery that can keep a player out for months. Luckily, this injury scare isn’t serious and Zeller should be able to play through it after the trainers likely popped it back in during halftime. He is a tough player and no one really expected that he would miss time because of this.

“Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum talks about his teams need to close out games and be assertive in the fourth quarter.” (BasketballInsiders.com)

After the Charlotte Hornets’ big win over Orlando, Nicolas Batum talked to the media about the team’s need to close out games in the fourth quarter. The biggest point was when he said they are “Trying to win the games we’re supposed to win.” Nic is highlighting their games against opponents lower or equal in the standings to them. These are matchups that they have struggled with a bit this season and the team knows they must win those games to succeed.

