Buzz City Beat: Former Charlotte Hornets’ Player Passes, Kemba Talks All-Star Game

Buzz City Beat is Swarm and Sting’s daily roundup of the latest and greatest stories from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets fell to the New York Knicks in their last outing as they lost their third game in a row. They will look to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings in their next match. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the passing of a former Charlotte Hornets’ player, Kemba Walker talks about his All-Star nod, and the Greensboro Swarm defeat the Maine Red Claws.

“Charles Shackleford, a North Carolina State basketball star in the 1980s who spent six seasons in the NBA, was found dead in his home Friday. He was 50. Shackleford was a second-round draft pick by New Jersey in 1988. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for his NBA career while also making stops in Philadelphia, Minnesota and Charlotte through the 1998-99 season.” (USAtoday.com)

Shackleford only played one season in Charlotte (1998=1999) but the former NBA player was taken far too early. The cause of death has not yet been determined. During his lone season with the Hornets, Charles averaged 3.3 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game in 32 games as a 6’10 center. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. R.I.P Charles Shackleford.

“It’s special,” Walker said. I’ve worked really hard to try and become a better player each and every year in this league. I know there’s been a lot of doubt about me coming up in this league, but like I said, I just try to go out and give it my all. I try to play the game the right way each and every night and try to play as hard as possible and try to get as many wins as possible, so to get this accomplishment, it’s super special.” (TheCharlottePost.com)

Kemba spoke about how he learned of his all-star selection as he watched the TNT show on TV with Roy Hibbert to find out. After his name was called, all of his teammates ran into his room to congratulate him. Walker said that “it’s really cool” to be named an NBA all-star for the first time in his career.

“The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, lost a nail bitter to the Greensboro Swarm on Friday night at the Portland Expo, 98-97.” (Dleague.NBA.com)

Archie Goodwin‘s 21 points and nine rebounds led the Swarm to only their ninth win this D-League season. Rasheed Sulaimon added 20 points while Perry Ellis recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 boards. This was only Greensboro’s fourth win away from home.

This article originally appeared on