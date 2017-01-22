Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets’ Trade Target, Another Case for Kemba’s All-Star Bid

All of the latest and greatest news, articles, and stories about the Charlotte Hornets is put together daily here at Buzz City Beat.

The Charlotte Hornets were able to knock off the Brooklyn Nets in their last outing as they won their third straight game. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at another reason why Kemba Walker should be an all-star, who the team should target in a trade, and Christian Wood being recalled from the Greensboro Swarm.

“Charlotte is currently posting net ratings of +5.4 with Walker on the court and -5.0 when he isn’t. Not only is that a resounding difference of 10.4 points per 100 possessions, but the Hornets’ worst net rating has been accumulated with Walker off the court. In other words: the Hornets play at a postseason-caliber level when Walker is on the court, but lose almost all positive momentum when he’s resting.” (HoopsHabit.com)

We’ve seen countless articles arguing for Kemba’s all-star bid this season and this one continue to give more reasons as to why he should be selected. His value to the Hornets, the other candidates, and Walker’s individual production are the talking points here. At this point, the coaches would be mad not to pick Charlotte’s star player.

“The Utah Jazz floor general is by no means a glamorous player, but he’s capable of providing efficient offense and avoiding mistakes while doing more than just holding his own defensively. At the very least, he should be able to spark more success than either Sessions or Roberts has in Walker’s stead. It may not seem like Neto would move the needle much. But if he can fix what remains a glaring hole, he’d make Charlotte far more dangerous.” (BleacherReport.com)

There is no doubting that the backup point guard position is one of the weakest for the Hornets so far this season. Ramon Sessions hasn’t played nearly well enough and this article believes that a trade for Raul Neto is what the team needs. While he might not be a big name player, the Utah Jazz backup is reliable and consistent. Might not be a bad move for Charlotte.

“Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has recalled forward Christian Wood from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA Development League affiliate.” (NBA.com)

Christian Wood is the real deal. If you haven’t watched a Swarm game this season while he’s playing, you should. In his latest stint with Greensboro, the 21-year old had a game with 45 points, 15 rebounds, and eight blocks. He is the Charlotte Hornets’ best prospect and it’s only a matter of time until he gets actual playing time under Steve Clifford.

