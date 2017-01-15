Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Shoot Themselves, Kemba’s Bad Game

Buzz City Beat is your daily spot for the latest and greatest articles from across the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

After four straight losses, the Charlotte Hornets have an off-day before taking on the Boston Celtics to close out their road trip. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the team shooting themselves, one of Kemba Walker‘s worst games of the season, and the Greensboro Swarm acquiring Aaron Harrison.

“With this game putting the Hornets at the .500 mark, they will go to Boston before returning home to Charlotte for a brief home stand. The team has made it a tradition of turning around a slow start, and let’s hope that tradition continues.” (AtTheHive.com)

Just a few weeks ago Charlotte was sitting nice in the four seed and battling among the top half of the Eastern Conference. After their recent poor run, they are now in the eighth seed and barely keeping themselves in the playoff picture. At their current rate, the Hornets could completely slip outside of the top-eight seeds and potentially miss the postseason. Hopefully, they turn things around before this gets out of hand.

“Over the course of the long marathon that is the NBA season, great players sometimes have bad games, and bad players sometimes have great games. In a game played just about a year ago, Walker shot the lights out and scored 52 points, and he’s still averaging nearly 23 points per game, so he certainly deserves a pass for his dismal performance in the City of Brotherly Love.” (FanRagSports.com)

Walker is having an all-star type season but his performance against the Sixers was nowhere near that level. Not only did he shoot 7-23 (30.4%) from the field but it led to his teams’ fourth straight loss and at the hands of a team they were supposed to dominate in Philadelphia. There will be better days but this was one of Kemba’s worst performances of the season.

“The Swarm have acquired guard @AaronICE2. Harrison played 14 games in the @nbadleague this season on assignment from @hornets.” (Twitter.com)

After the Hornets waived Harrison, he had the choice to either sign with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA D-League or sign with a team overseas. Luckily, he chose to continue his career in Charlotte’s system and he will get to develop with the organization. I 14 games with Greensboro this season, he has averaged 20.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.2 APG. If he can continue to produce with the Swarm, Aaron should get another chance to make the Hornets’ roster next season.

