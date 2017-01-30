Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets’ Rising Star in Kemba, Discussing Frank Kaminsky

Buzz City Beat is Swarm and Sting’s daily roundup of the latest and best news stories surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

After their recent loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Charlotte Hornets have an off day as they travel out west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the first game of their three-game road trip. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at Kemba Walker as a rising star, a discussion about Frank Kaminsky, and Walker leads an effort to improve the community.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I thought he was just ‘another’ small guard,” one member of the Hornets franchise told Basketball Insiders. “But honestly, he’s a franchise player. He’s the first guy to show up and the last guy to leave and he’s not one of those guys that do things and say things because it’s the ‘right thing’ to do. It’s just who Kemba is.” (BasketballInsiders.com)

The biggest takeaway from this article: Kemba is super humble. It’s crazy to see where Walker came from and where he is today. Charlotte’s point guard has developed into one of the best point guards in the NBA and his rising stardom is all thanks to his hard work and dedication over the years.

“The Hornets drafted Kaminsky specifically for his shooting and he just has not delivered. Kaminsky doesn’t add much to the team if he is not hitting shots. He’s not a great defender or shot blocker. His only role is to shoot and the Hornets need him to hit shots at a better clip. Another problem I have with Kaminsky is his lack of post game. Kaminsky is seven feet tall and at 240 pounds, he will not face anyone in today’s NBA at the four that is bigger than him. Because of the way Charlotte runs their offense, Kaminsky has a lot of opportunities to get mismatches on guards. However, Frank has a habit of trying to take these players off the dribble and ends up shooting off target floaters. When he does take them into the post, Kaminsky isn’t able to capitalize at a high level either.” (iSportsWeb.com)

Kaminsky has not panned out the way many had hoped so far in his career with the Hornets. Frank was never expected to be a great defender, rebounder, or interior scorer but his shooting struggles make him virtually unplayable at times. If he isn’t knocking down open shots, like air balling potential game winners, there isn’t a reason for Charlotte to have him on the floor.

“Walker’s leadership seems to be transitioning off the court as well. Just two days before receiving the all-star nod, the Hornets announced the establishment of the Hornets Players Scholarship Fund.” (CLTure.com)

Beyond the scholarship fund, Kemba has done other things over the years to give back and help the Charlotte community. This is just another example of his selflessness and the Hornets’ commitment to making a difference outside of just basketball. Even Marvin Williams said that this “was Kemba’s idea.”

