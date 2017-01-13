Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets’ Recent Woes, Kemba Talks Westbrook and Harden

Buzz City Beat is a daily collection of the latest and greatest news stories surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

We’ve put together the newest and best stories about the Charlotte Hornets so that you don’t have to go searching for them. The team is set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers as they attempt to snap their three-game losing streak. In this edition, we look at Charlotte’s recent poor play, Kemba Walker praises Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and the Hornets have a top-10 bench in the NBA.

“One of the biggest problems in this recent stretch has been defense. After routinely being among the league leaders in defensive efficiency, the Hornets have dropped to 10th and in the past six games, they have, on average, given up around 115 points per game. This would be the worst mark in the league if it was for the whole season.” (iSportsWeb.com)

Not only have the Hornets been dealing with a number of injuries to key players like Nicolas Batum and Cody Zeller but their defense has not been anywhere close to good enough. With Nic and Cody returning, the team should get better. The road trip has not helped but once they return home, their play should also improve. It’s been a rough stretch recently but things will get better. This team is too good to play this bad.

“Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker shares whether James Harden or Russell Westbrook is having the better season.” (SportsIllustrated.com)

Walker said that what both Westbrook and Harden are doing is “ridiculous” but he wouldn’t choose which one was having the better season. Kemba is enjoying a career year but Russell and James are on a completely different level. He knows first hand how great these two players are because he has had to defend and go against them this season.

“Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky have been in great form. Each averages double-digit points for the team off the bench.” (Exstreamal.com)

Charlotte’s “bench Swarmers” have played a major role in their success over the past couple of years. With the likes of Belinelli, Kaminsky, Jeremy Lamb, and Spencer Hawes in the second unit, the team’s bench has the ability not only score but spread the floor at each position. The only problem with the second unit so far this season ahs been their defense. While the offense has been good, the defense still needs to get better but that will be tough as most of the second unit players have an offensive skill set.

