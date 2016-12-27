Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets New Year’s Resolutions, Kemba’s All-Star Campaign

Welcome to Buzz City Stings, Swarm and Sting’s daily roundup of the best Charlotte Hornets’ stories from around the web.

Buzz City Stings is your daily destination for the latest and best news from around the internet about the Charlotte Hornets. The team dropped a thriller to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. In this edition, we look at Charlotte’s New Year’s Resolutions, Kemba Walker‘s All-Star campaign, and the Greensboro Swarm’s win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants behind Xavier Munford‘s 28 points.

“This list of resolutions quickly became more of a wish list for the solutions to all of Charlotte’s problems. That’s not unusual for New Year’s resolutions, however — plenty of people set out to make themselves a different person as the year changes. Of course, that usually doesn’t work out, just as most of the items on this list likely won’t. Still, if the Hornets can accomplish any of these things, it’ll be a win.” (HashtagBasketball.com)

The five resolutions listed were for the Hornets to cut down on injuries, find consistency, do well in the draft, get another great jump shooting coach, and improve their road play. This really is more of a wish list because there aren’t many resolutions the team can actually make. They are already a top team in the Eastern Conference but a few slight improvements could make them legit contenders to make a conference final, especially the improved consistency.

“An action-oriented modern-day Eastern about a Buzz City lawman who relies on killer crossovers, pernicious step backs and dead-eye sharpshooting to handle adversaries. In his sixth and best season, Walker, a basketball artist, is a Charlotte Ranger. Led by his All-Star moves, Walker and his partner, Kaminsky, make it their business to battle the opposition in Charlotte, all around the State of North Carolina and anywhere across the country. These battles on the hardwood take place every night against big guys, low (post) lifes and elite coaching masterminds. Charlotte Ranger Kemba Walker kicks posterior — usually in slo-mo. Because of his basketball skills, quickness and unrelenting drive he has a competitive edge against his opponents. With the help of the unwavering voice of Buzz City, Steve Martin, partner Frank Kaminsky, and ably assisted by a team of 14 rangers, Walker ruthlessly fights for Eastern Conference dominance. When the going gets tough…Walker shoots the lights out!” (WalkerCharlotteRanger.com)

The Charlotte Hornets have done it again. After their “Win With Walker” campaign for the Most Improved Player Award last season, they came up with “Walker, Charlotte Ranger” in support of his all-star campaign. It is modeled after the Walker, Texas Ranger, the 1990’s TV show with Chuck Norris, and it is all kinds of perfect. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out.

“Four of the Greensboro Swarm’s starters finished in double figures while forward Perry Ellis scored 22 points off the bench in the Swarm’s 120-110 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at home on Monday afternoon. The Swarm led by as much as 18 points after a dominating 21-5 run over the Mad Ants in the fourth quarter. The Swarm shot 51.3 percent from the field and were led by an 8-of-14, 28-point performance from starting guard Xavier Munford.” (dleague.nba.com)

The Swarm improved to 6-12 on the D-League season with the win. They are now tied for fourth in the Atlantic Division and ninth in the East. More importantly, the young prospects are continuing to produce at a high-level. For on, Xavier Munford had another big night as he dropped 28 points, improving his season average to 18.3. Could a possible call-up be close? Doubt it as Ramon Sessions is manning the back-up point gaurd position but it’s great to have talent in the D-League.

